6615 St. Moritz Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

NOW even better than new construction this TWO year old LAKEFRONT home on the 26 MM in Osage Beach has all the custom finishes added and is selling furnished! Located in a quiet cove this is the perfect lakefront living without giving up the luxuries of a well built home, finishes and functional floor plan. Perfect for boating, kayaking and paddle boarding. Two maintenance free decks & NEW boat dock. FLAT driveway into the main level. 2 – 24’ X 24’ garages: 2 car garage on main level. 1 car garage with extra space and additional storage area on lower level. All 3 bedrooms are suites. Stone gas fireplaces on both levels. Quartz tops throughout home. Gorgeous kitchen W/ stainless appliances, beverage cooler, double ovens, gas range, dishwasher, and microwave. Main level features high end solid hickory wood floors. Split system HVAC electric W/ heat pump. Extensive landscaping along with retaining wall, paver path, stairway and lighting on lakeside August 2021. Dock slip expandable.