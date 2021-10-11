CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Vote for The Bulletin 'Athlete of the Week' for Oct. 4-9

Norwich Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease vote for The Bulletin 'Athlete of the Week' for Oct. 4-9. Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday. You can cast your vote below. We will announce the winner on Friday. Senior outside hitter had 17 kills and eight digs as the Wolverines rallied past Bacon Academy in five sets to cap a 3-0 week. Matheson also had 10 kills and 12 digs in a 3-1 win against Woodstock Academy and added seven kills and two aces in a win over Wheeler.

Norwich Bulletin

Plainfield High School football earns hard-fought win against Amistad in New Haven

NEW HAVEN – Plainfield needed two big defensive stands late in the fourth quarter to escape with a 14-8 non-conference victory against Amistad on Friday in New Haven. And when the dust settles on a high school football season still marred by last year’s entire schedule cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, still marred by a low turnout of players, and still marred by weekly virus protocols, the Panthers are going to remember their victorious and long bus ride home from Dixwell Avenue.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Norwich Bulletin

Athlete of the Week: Norwich Free Academy's Alice-Ann Rourke

Norwich Free Academy field hockey player Alice-Ann Rourke has been voted the Bulletin's 'Athlete of the Week' for Sept. 27 - Oct. 2. The sophomore forward scored two goals, including one in the opening minute, to lift the Wildcats to their second straight win, a 3-1 victory against Waterford. It was NFA’s first home win since 2016.
NORWICH, CT
Norwich Bulletin

Thursday’s top high school performers

Sam Rebello, Quinebaug Valley: Senior had a 72-yard touchdown reception, kicked a 30-yard field goal and was 5-for-5 in extra point kicks as the Pride rolled past VG Techs, 38-8, at Ellis Tech. Lee Schiavetti, Quinebaug Valley: Senior rushed for four touchdowns and also had an interception as the Pride...
NORWICH, CT
Norwich Bulletin

Quinebaug Valley football is focused on the 'process' of the game

DANIELSON – It would have been real easy for the Quinebaug Valley football team to overlook VG Techs on Thursday night. The undermanned Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech co-op traveled to Danielson with three lopsided losses on its resume, while the undefeated Pride boasted eye-opening early season victories over some of the Connecticut Technical Conference’s perennial top teams.
HIGH SCHOOL
