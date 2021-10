I wanted to share an experience that I encountered at Wal-Mart on Sunday that I’m sure others may have as well. As I was walking into the store with my mask on, a man that was walking out of the store felt compelled to mumble to me “that’s a nice smile you got there.” I know everyone has their reasons and preferences for wearing or not wearing a mask. I have my reasons for wearing one in a crowded grocery store. Please keep in mind that you don’t know where that person works, what illness they may have, who they may take care of, etc. It seems it should go without saying, (one and a half years into a pandemic!) but please keep your opinions to yourself.

