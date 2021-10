OCEAN CITY — The Mayor and Council doled out the Beautification Committee’s annual Beauty Spot awards last week to various deserving property owners. Each year, the Beautification Committee sponsors the awards to recognize efforts of property owners who contribute to the town’s aesthetics through exceptional maintenance of their homes, condos and businesses. By planting trees, shrubs, ornamental grasses and other decorative items, the award winners help beautify not only their own property, but the town as well.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO