Volleyball Captures Win Over Bethune-Cookman; Falls to FAMU and Alabama State During Mini Cluster
TALLAHASSE, Fla. - During the mini cluster the Prairie View A&M volleyball team picked up a 3-1 win over the Bethune Cookman Wildcats on Monday, winning by the scores of 25-17, 27-25, 15-25, and 26-24. On the opening day of play on Sunday morning the Lady Panthers fell to Florida A&M 3-0, by the scores of 25-9, 25-15 and 25-22. Later, that afternoon PVAMU dropped a match to the Alabama State Lady Hornets 3-0 by the scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-19. Game 1 (Sunday, Oct. 9) vs. Florida A&M.pvpanthers.com
