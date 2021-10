INDIANAPOLIS – Veteran United States Auto Club executive and champion driver Levi Jones has been named as director of the Indy Lights series. Jones will oversee all operations and competition of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the final step for drivers in the Road to Indy ladder that prepares drivers for the NTT IndyCar Series. IndyCar adds the role of promoter to its duties as the sanctioning body of Indy Lights on Nov. 1.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO