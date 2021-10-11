CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil consolidates below fresh multi-year highs of $82.15 (WTI)

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices are soaring to multi-year peaks on Monday. Widespread energy shortages in Asia, Europe and the United States underpin demand for oil. WTI is trading at $81.02bbls and bid on the day, up 1.95% at the time of writing but well below the highs of $82.15bbls. The price moved from a low of $79.50bbls to scale multi-year peaks as global demand returns.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels. Analyst expectations for the...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Brent Oil#Oil And Gas#Reuters#Apac#Td Securities
OilPrice.com

Is The U.S. Still A Swing Producer Of Oil?

Less than two years ago, the U.S. was the new major swing producer in global oil markets, but the pandemic has upended its status. Despite rising costs and the increasing influence of OPEC+ producers, the United States remains a country with the substantial potential to return to swing-producer status. Less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
FXStreet.com

WTI hits fresh seven-year highs near $81.50 amid supply squeeze

WTI rises to fresh seven-year tops above the $81 mark in the early European trading hours. Retreat in the US dollar helps crude oil to gain further. Oil set for a weekly gain above 3% on soaring gas prices. Crude oil continues to march higher and remains on track to...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Energy price surge prompts early rate hike expectations

The energy crisis continues to worsen, driving up inflation expectations and prompting political reaction. Oil prices continued their surge above USD84 pr barrel, sa gas shortages continued to spill over into oil markets. While, natural gas prices in Europe fell back slightly from last week’s peak, they remain four times higher than pre-crisis levels. Although the spike in energy prices has yet to feed broader inflation, inflation markets continue to price in higher inflation in the euro area in 5-10 year’s time to its highest levels since 2014. To mitigate the increasing costs to the consumers and companies, the European Commission this week presented a toolbox of relief measures to be applied in member countries, including emergency income support to households, state aid for companies and targeted tax reductions. These measures come on top of the already announced temporary VAT cuts in Spain and Italy, which together with Greece are also providing subsidies for fuel payments. In the US, headline inflation increased faster than expectations in September while core inflation (excluding energy and food) only showed modest increases.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD renews multi-week highs above 1.3750, eyes on US data

GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum ahead of the weekend. Upbeat market mood seems to be providing a boost to GBP/USD. US Dollar Index stays below 94.00 ahead of September Retail Sales data. After posting small daily gains on Thursday, the GBP/USD pair regathered bullish momentum in the early trading hours...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up 6 weeks in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 12 to 445 this week. That followed increases in each of the last five weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by 10 to stand at 543, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher, up 79 cents, or 1%, at $82.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices headed for another finish at the highest since October 2014, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD trades at fresh multi-month lows below 1.2400

USD/CAD is falling for the third straight day on Thursday. US Dollar Index remains on the back foot ahead of US data. WTI trades in the positive territory above $81.00. The USD/CAD pair extended its slide during the European trading hours and touched its lowest level since early July at 1.2373. As of writing, the pair was down 0.45% on a daily basis at 1.2384.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures pull back from a nearly 7-year high, but hold above the key $80 mark

Oil futures declined on Wednesday, with U.S. prices falling back after settling a day earlier at a nearly seven-year high, but holding above the key $80 mark. Traders continued to weigh prospects for demand against a backdrop of tight energy supplies. "With airlines warning that the rise in energy costs may well hinder their recovery, prices are starting to slip over concerns about demand destruction," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell 20 cents, or nearly 0.3%, to settle at $80.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices on Tuesday settled at their highest since Oct. 30, 2014.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a more than 5 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8, according to sources. The API, which released its report a day later than usual because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday, also reportedly showed inventory declines of 4.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.3 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Thursday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 500,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.56 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Wednesday at $80.44 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy