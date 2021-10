The Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs has announced the six Iowans who will be honored at a virtual ceremony this weekend. The celebration will honor six Latino/Latina/Latinx leaders and advocates for their contributions in advancing social and racial justice, communications, fair wages, journalism and human rights, according to a Monday news release from the state's Department of Human Rights. The ceremony will be broadcast on the department's Facebook page at 6 p.m. Saturday.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO