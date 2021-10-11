Jamestown Pride to hold J-Pride Coffeehouse Event at the Robert H. Jackson Center
The Jamestown Pride Committee will hold its annual J-Pride Autumn event 7:00-9:00 p.m., October 15th at the Robert H. Jackson Center. The event will feature speakers, entertainment, coffee and snacks from the Labyrinth Press Company, and an open mic with prompts to tell your story! There will also be door prizes with extra entries for sharing your story or donating to next year’s Pride Festival.jamestowngazette.com
