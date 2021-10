GE Renewable Energy and US automotive giant General Motors (GM) are to develop a supply chain of rare earth metals and other materials to support their respective businesses. They have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate the opportunities to improve supplies of heavy and light rare earth metals, as well as magnets, copper and electrical steel. The former are key components in wind turbine generators and vehicle batteries, while the latter can be used for cabling and generators.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO