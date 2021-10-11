Salem - Roberta Jean "Bobbi" Stevens, 72, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her home in Salem surrounded by her loving family. Bobbi was born on October 30, 1948, in Burlington, Iowa the daughter of Robert and Anna (Bollinger) Woodsmall. Bobbi was born on Halloween Eve and that became her favorite holiday. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren in all their activities. Bobbi was united in marriage to Jon Stevens on April 16, 1991, in Mt. Pleasant. Bobbi was a hard worker. She worked at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, different nursing homes, hospitals, and Diamond Vogel Paints, where she created the lacquer used in paints. It was named after her as the "Bobbi Lacquer". She was the caretaker of her family and made sure they stayed in line.