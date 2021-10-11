CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, IA

Roberta Jean “Bobbi” Stevens

Hawk Eye
 5 days ago

Salem - Roberta Jean "Bobbi" Stevens, 72, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her home in Salem surrounded by her loving family. Bobbi was born on October 30, 1948, in Burlington, Iowa the daughter of Robert and Anna (Bollinger) Woodsmall. Bobbi was born on Halloween Eve and that became her favorite holiday. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren in all their activities. Bobbi was united in marriage to Jon Stevens on April 16, 1991, in Mt. Pleasant. Bobbi was a hard worker. She worked at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, different nursing homes, hospitals, and Diamond Vogel Paints, where she created the lacquer used in paints. It was named after her as the "Bobbi Lacquer". She was the caretaker of her family and made sure they stayed in line.

www.thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, IA
Obituaries
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Salem, IA
City
Middletown, IA
City
Burlington, IA
City
Columbus Junction, IA
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Stevens
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy