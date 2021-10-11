CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa, OH

Scoring in bunches: Genoa boys soccer finding back of net at historic pace

By Amanda Levine
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago
The Genoa High School boys soccer team is scoring at a historic pace.

The Comets — 16-0 following Monday’s 7-3 victory over Eastwood and a second straight Northern Buckeye Conference title in hand — have scored 136 goals this season.

The 136 in a season is tied for 11th in Ohio High School Athletic Association history.

Genoa, which had one match stopped with 21 minutes to go due to storms, is on pace to finish the regular season with 145, which would be sixth in OHSAA history and third most in Toledo-area history behind Archbold in 2018 (148) and Findlay in 1979 (158).

The Comets have scored 13 in a game twice and hit double digits five times, four of which came in consecutive games in September.

Genoa coach Tim Memmer said his team isn’t focused on any statistical record pursuits.

“I don't think anybody goes into a season thinking you're going to do this,” Memmer said. “We knew we were going to be able to be successful in our attack. But there's no way you would have thought that this was what was going to happen this year.”

Genoa’s scoring average has nearly doubled from last year (4.8 per game).

Entering Monday’s contest, Aiden Hemmert had 37 goals and 27 assists -- both second in Ohio for boys this season in any division.

Ethan Wilson had 26 goals (13th in Ohio) and 22 assists (third in Ohio), while Griffin Meyer had 25 goals (15th) and 17 assists (sixth). Evan Hoeft added 15 goals and 17 assists (sixth).

Memmer began to notice the team’s potential in 2019, when Hemmert, Wilson, and Hoeft were sophomores, and Meyer was a freshman.

A year later, the Comets won the 2020 Northern Buckeye Conference title and went 14-4 overall (9-1 NBC).

This year, Genoa is dominating, outscoring foes by an average of 8.5-0.8.

“It starts in the back line,” Hemmert said. “They've been doing a really good job of locking everyone down and at least limiting them to bad shots. And then midfield is doing really good at controlling where they can pass and where they can't. And then overall attacking wise we've been pretty unselfish. We don't really care who scores the goal is as long as it gets done.”

Lost in the high-scoring fireworks is Genoa’s defense.

The Comets defense — led by goalkeeper Tyler Harper and defenders Ben Ford, Noah and Nate Tipton, and Curtis Otto — have allowed more than one goal in a game four times. Harper only needed to make 26 saves prior to Monday’s game.

The Comets increased the speed and tenacity of their defense, and as a result, it has helped generated more scoring opportunities.

“The offense is scoring a lot of opportunities, because defense wins the ball and it has been very effective getting them the ball back. That has been a huge thing,” Memmer said. “Probably one of the biggest things — this is something that kind of get lost in the mix — is Mike Lickert, who is sitting in our holding-mid role. That change alone has been huge for us this year.”

Ford’s experience as a senior and leadership has helped establish a strong defensive force, as well.

“They work as well together as the forwards as their attack works together,” Memmer said.

Genoa is the No. 2 seed in the Division III district hosted by No. 1 seed Ottawa Hills.

The Green Bears knocked Genoa out of the postseason last year in a district semifinal. A rematch in this year's district final seems likely.

“It's easy to put those goals up, but at the same time, if you don't work as a team, and if you don't have that chemistry and that connection, there's no way you're to score that many goals like we do,” Hemmert said. “So at the end of the day, it really comes down to how we play with each other, not the teams we're playing against.”

