DHEC: 1,252 new cases of COVID-19, eight new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Saturday. DHEC reports 1,017 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 235 probable cases, for a total of 1,252 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports eight new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 879,012 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 13,034 virus related deaths reported in the state.