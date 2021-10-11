Battlefield 2042 is the Return of the Good Old BF!

Last week, Steam was rulee by Battlefield 2042 and New World. Players rushed to place preorders for the former despite the many problems that arose during open beta testing. Last week we tested Battlefield 2042, the latest installment in DICE's hit series of network FPS games. They were divided into two stages - initially only people with preorders and EA Play subscribers took part in the game, and then everyone was allowed to play. Impressions from the beta were quite mixed, mainly due to technical problems. It turns out, however, that this did not discourage players from buying this game. Different editions of BF2042 have taken three spots on last week'stop 10 bestseller list (by revenue) on Steam. What's more, Battlefield V has also returned to the top 10 .

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO