Mary Lucille (Freeman) Parks Dovel, of Pawnee City passed into the loving arms of her Savior on October 10, 2021, at the age of 92. She was born to Glenn and Gladys (Shields) Freeman on May 25, 1929, in Oneida, Kansas. She grew up in the Brown/Nemaha County Kansas area moving with her family to Table Rock, Nebraska, in April 1947, and graduated from Table Rock High School in 1948. After high school, she started her long career as a nursing aide at the old Pawnee Hospital caring for many over the years. She also worked a few years at Campbell Soup in Tecumseh.