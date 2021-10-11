CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Diablo 2: Resurrected Servers Down Again; Characters Wiped Out

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince last weekend many players have been suffering from non-functioning servers of Diablo 2: Resurrected. What's worse, some people also lost their characters. The Lord of Terror made sure that the last weekend was full of sadness and fear for the players of Diablo 2: Resurrected. Once again, the game's European and American servers went down, many users could not log in, and those who managed to do so discovered that there were no characters on their accounts. On October 10 Blizzard announced that it was investigating the cause of the problems.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmorpg.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Review In Progress

Diablo II: Resurrected launched just over a week ago, and although I haven't made it through the entire game, it seemed like an excellent point to check in with how it's been going. As I have previously mentioned, I never played the original Diablo II, so I'm coming to this with only my memories of Diablo and, more recently, having played Diablo III and spending a few months in Diablo Immortal Alpha. Let's jump into what the early game experience has been thus far.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Best Barbarian Build in Diablo II: Resurrected

When it comes to the best Barbarian build in Diablo II: Resurrected, it's hard not to suggest players to go for the Whirlwind route. One of the strongest configurations in the game, let alone the class, the Whirlwind Barbarian build turns players into an unrelenting spinning wheel of death, that especially carries in Nightmare and Hell difficulties starting around Lvl. 40. Here is how to assemble the best Barbarian build in Diablo II: Resurrected.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Delay to Diablo 2 Resurrected ladder is final straw for some players

One of the integral parts of Diablo 2 Resurrected is the ladder, but players will have to wait a little longer than expected for it to finally drop. As soon as it was made clear that the Diablo 2 Resurrected ladder would not be available at launch, players who hoped to etch their name into Sanctuary’s history have been awaiting any news with bated breath.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Review: ‘Almost too close to the original’

Diablo 2 is one of those monolithic games that stand as a pillar in the history of gaming. When it was released on PC in 2000, it changed the CRPG paradigm and set the standards for loot tiers and generation that many games still follow today. Diablo 2: Resurrected looks to preserve all the aspects that made the original so groundbreaking while updating the visuals for modern resolutions.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo 2#European#American#Blizzard#Avx
attackofthefanboy.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Patch 1.03 along with patch notes have been released for Diablo 2: Resurrected. Diablo 2: Resurrected is a recently released remaster of Diablo 2 which was originally released in 2000. The game combines hack-and-slash gameplay with dark fantasy themes to provide a truly unique experience. Update 1.03 for Diablo II Resurrected is available now and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

New World will disable character creation on full servers

New World has implemented a system to stop players from creating characters on "full" servers. Announced today via Twitter, the system is part of Amazon's ongoing efforts to deal with overwhelming demand from folks wanting to play the new MMO. Here's the announcement on Twitter:. "Whenever a server is full,...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Diablo 2 Resurrected: beginner’s guide

Welcome to Tristram, traveler. Whether you’ve been there before or it’s your first time, Diablo II: Resurrected isn’t going to give you a warm welcome, unless you consider the embrace of a burning demon warm, that is. This remake of the classic action RPG that took over the world of PC gaming over two decades ago has returned and is just as brutal and devilish as ever. The new coat of paint brings a fresh breath of life to this dying world, but the core of the game remains as it was all those years ago. Some mechanics and design decisions have aged better than others, but there’s no denying this is a terrific way to reintroduce the Diablo style of game to a new generation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Asmongold Explains Why Diablo 2: Resurrected Is Boring

According to popular Twitch streamer Asmongold, Diablo 2: Resurrected isn't very good. Blizzard's remaster of Diablo 2 has been out for a little more than a week, and so far, the response has been fairly positive, both between critics and gamers alike. That said, while many are enjoying diving back into the all-time classic, Asmongold isn't, and during a recent stream he explained why he won't be playing much more of the title. In the process of this, the streamer labeled the remaster as "boring."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Twinfinite

Diablo 2 Resurrected: How to Increase Stamina

Diablo 2: Resurrected has arrived and it’s more or less the same game we all know and love from the early 2000s that ruined the sleeping habits of many teens and young adults. If you’re here, though, you might be a newer player wondering why your character is running so slow all of the time. The short answer is your Stamina is low, and if you want to run longer you’ll need to increase your Stamina in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Here’s how to do just that.
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Review | Diablo II: Resurrected

I must admit, I don’t have a great memory. I really don’t. But there are some things from my childhood that are imprinted in my brain. I remember coming back from school, barely grabbing something to eat, and jumping on my uncomfortable desk chair to play Diablo II. Only the slowness of my entry-level gaming PC was keeping me away from continuing my adventure in the bowels of Hell. Now it’s time to do it again in Diablo II: Resurrected.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Continues to Undergo from Server Points Weeks After Launch

As has seemingly grow to be custom for Blizzard, the launch of Diablo II: Resurrected was a little bit of a large number, with a bunch of server points and bugs making the sport practically unplayable at launch. A few of these points have since been mounted by way of patches, however weeks after launch server points proceed to be a topic of widespread complaints on the Blizzard forums and elsewhere. Blizzard took Diablo II: Resurrected servers down for maintenance this weekend, however gamers continued to endure from login points. As of now, the Blizzard customer support Twitter account has been promising extra data “within the subsequent hour”… for round three hours.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Microtransactions in Marvel's Avengers Enraged Gamers

Fans of Marvel's Avengers are furious. Despite the developers' earlier promises, microtransactions that boost character progression rate have been added to the game. The latest patch for Marvel's Avengers has angered the gamers. It added microtransactions that facilitate progress in the game. After activation they enable us to temporarily increase the rate of gathering experience points and the amount of resources obtained during missions. After they run out, we have to buy them again if we want to regain the effect. Prices of similar attractions range from 100 to 500 credits. A pack of 500 units of this virtual currency costs 4.99 dollars, so it is not cheap.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Free Game PC Building Simulator Enjoys Huge Popularity on EGS

Epic Games has announced that PC Building Simulator, a game available for free, was downloaded by 4 million players in 24 hours. PC Building Simulatorthe latets title to be given away at Epic Games Store, was picked up by more than 4 million players within the first 24 hours. Epic Games boasted about this result on its Twitter profile, reminding us in passing that the expansions for the game are discounted.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New World Players Report Each Other to Remove Rivals

New World players have found a new way to defeat their rivals from enemy companies. Instead of fighting them they report and hope for them being banned. Multiplayer games tend to be vulnerable to cheaters. In order to facilitate the process of removing cheaters from the game, developers often use an automatic ban mechanism. In order for a player to be banned from joining a game, it is enough that a sufficient number of people report him or her.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

We May Have Learned the Full Title of Call of Duty 2022

Next year's installment of the Call of Duty series is to be subtitled Modern Warfare II. A well-known source shared some interesting news. The next installment in the Call of Duty series will be subtitled Modern Warfare II (two written in Roman numerals). This news was announced by reliable source that is Tom Henderson on his Twitter profile.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy