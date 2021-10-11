Diablo 2: Resurrected Servers Down Again; Characters Wiped Out
Since last weekend many players have been suffering from non-functioning servers of Diablo 2: Resurrected. What's worse, some people also lost their characters. The Lord of Terror made sure that the last weekend was full of sadness and fear for the players of Diablo 2: Resurrected. Once again, the game's European and American servers went down, many users could not log in, and those who managed to do so discovered that there were no characters on their accounts. On October 10 Blizzard announced that it was investigating the cause of the problems.www.gamepressure.com
