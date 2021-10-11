Oregon Office of Emergency Management to hold public webinar on earthquake and tsunami preparedness

N advance of the Great Oregon ShakeOut drill on Oct. 21, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management is holding a public webinar on how to prepare for earthquakes and tsunamis in Oregon. OEM’s Geologic Hazards Program Coordinator Althea Rizzo will discuss the types of earthquakes that occur in Oregon; what to expect during a Cascadia subduction zone event; and what to do during an earthquake. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.