The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Jessi and the Superbrat

Spoilers follow for the Season 1 finale of What If...?, which is now streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out our reviews of all the previous episodes:. After eight episodes of build-up, The Watcher finally breaks his oath this week... well, again, he already did that last week. But now, The Watcher is going on offense with a team of cosmic Avengers to stop the multiverse’s latest threat: Ultron. It’s a set-up fraught with peril for a show that has, to this point, often let good storytelling take a backseat to the action. That dynamic recurs this week, with a climactic showdown that often miscalculates when to hold back and when to let loose. In that way, What If’s first season manages to end with both a bang and a whimper.
