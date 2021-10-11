The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Jessi and the Superbrat

Typical “overachiever” behavior here: Stacey McGill tries to be perfect in every aspect of her life. She wants to be the perfect student — she’s really thriving in eighth grade at Stoneybrook Middle School, by the way — the perfect fashionista, the perfect friend, and the perfect example of a girl managing her diabetes. She puts a lot of pressure on herself to be the best, and it starts to take its toll. Can we just take a minute to talk about how wonderful this show is at talking about important lessons for its core demo (I mean, aside from BSC nostalgists, of course) without ever dumbing things down? Yes, even — maybe especially — 13-year-old girls should learn about being kind to themselves and not hurting themselves in an attempt to be the best. The Baby-Sitters Club does that without oversensationalizing things while still recognizing how savvy kids are. All of this plus a friendship fashion montage at the end? This show is a wonder.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO