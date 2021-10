In the early days of WGAL, everything was live – even the commercials. Mary Jane Landis, a WGAL TV pioneer, talked about what it was like in an interview with WGAL in 2009. "So, if you had a 30-second or minute commercial, you had to be there. So, I might go home. I used to hang a load of diapers on the line, maybe go down do a commercial, then go home, maybe take off my laundry off the line and then go down and do another commercial," she said.

