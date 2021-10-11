CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Transgender lawyer sues for declaration that bias based on gender identity violates attorney ethics rules

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransgender lawyer Sheryl Ring has filed a lawsuit seeking a declaration that attorney ethics rules in Illinois do not allow discrimination based on gender identity. Ring contends the ban on sex discrimination in Illinois ethics rules should encompass a ban on discrimination due to gender identity, gender expression, nonbinary status and transgender status, Law360 reports. She sued the administrator of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission in an Oct. 4 complaint filed in Cook County, Illinois. CBS 2 Chicago also has coverage.

