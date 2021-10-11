Lynda Carter on National Coming Out Day: ‘You Are a Superhero’
Lynda Carter, AKA Wonder Woman of the ’70s live-action television series showed her solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community today on National Coming Out Day. The 70-year-old actress, singer and Miss World USA 1972 winner tweeted, “I can’t tell you how many times I have heard that young queer kids used to do the Wonder Woman spin when they were closeted. Whether you’re out and proud now or you’re still living with a secret identity, you are a superhero in my eyes. Happy National Coming Out Day 🏳️🌈”kiss951.com
Comments / 11