Lynda Carter on National Coming Out Day: ‘You Are a Superhero’

By Laila Abuelhawa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynda Carter, AKA Wonder Woman of the ’70s live-action television series showed her solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community today on National Coming Out Day. The 70-year-old actress, singer and Miss World USA 1972 winner tweeted, “I can’t tell you how many times I have heard that young queer kids used to do the Wonder Woman spin when they were closeted. Whether you’re out and proud now or you’re still living with a secret identity, you are a superhero in my eyes. Happy National Coming Out Day 🏳️‍🌈”

