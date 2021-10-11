62 Knox Road, Rocky Mount, Missouri 65072

Have you considered living on an island, THE lake's own Hawaiian Island? Now is your chance to own a piece of this historic location in the form of a lakefront condo in sought after Isla del Sol. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has updates galore - with new wood laminate flooring throughout, new deck tiles, newly carpeted bedrooms, new electric fireplace insert and surround, updated professionally painted cabinets, new water heater...and of course, that never ending view! This gorgeous unit also includes a 12x32 slip in the closest dock, just a short walk away, as well as seller-paid and newly installed wave breaks to ensure docking the boat is no problem! Additionally, this is one of the few developments at the lake that boasts an elevator and a zero entry community pool. This gated community is conveniently located and easy to get to the action by land or water. Come by and take a look for yourself-there is no describing the pride of ownership you will find upon entering this beauty.