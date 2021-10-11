CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, MO

62 Knox Road, Rocky Mount, Missouri 65072

lakeexpo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you considered living on an island, THE lake's own Hawaiian Island? Now is your chance to own a piece of this historic location in the form of a lakefront condo in sought after Isla del Sol. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has updates galore - with new wood laminate flooring throughout, new deck tiles, newly carpeted bedrooms, new electric fireplace insert and surround, updated professionally painted cabinets, new water heater...and of course, that never ending view! This gorgeous unit also includes a 12x32 slip in the closest dock, just a short walk away, as well as seller-paid and newly installed wave breaks to ensure docking the boat is no problem! Additionally, this is one of the few developments at the lake that boasts an elevator and a zero entry community pool. This gated community is conveniently located and easy to get to the action by land or water. Come by and take a look for yourself-there is no describing the pride of ownership you will find upon entering this beauty.

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
State
Missouri State
City
Rocky Mount, MO
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Living On An Island#Rocky

Comments / 0

Community Policy