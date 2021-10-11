CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville ESPN FPI projections following week 6

By Michael McCammon
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville remained nearly unchanged in the ESPN Football Power Index following its loss at Wake Forest. Louisville is ranked No. 56 in the Football Power Index from ESPN, with the Cardinals forecast to finish 6-6. It was a climb of six spots in the FPI for UofL from the week prior. The initial forecast for UofL was to win at least six games this season. After dipping to just a 28 percent chance of winning six games after week one, the ESPN FPI now gives UofL a 57.5 percent chance of going .500 in 2021.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

New angle of Urban Meyer video looks bad for Jaguars coach

Urban Meyer addressed the media on Monday about the recent viral video that appeared to show a woman rubbing up against him, and a new angle of the interaction could lead to more questions for the Jacksonville Jaguars coach. Multiple social media posts and videos have surfaced since Saturday showing...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Kentucky Football
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Louisville Football#Fpi#College Football Playoff#Basketball#American Football#Wake Forest#Cardinals#Uofl#Ohio State#Strength Of Record#Metrics
The Spun

Tom Brady Officially Listed On Bucs Injury Report

With a short turnaround before Thursday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has officially been listed on the Buccaneer’s injury report. The leading passer in NFL history was limited in practice on Monday and for the team’s walkthroughs earlier today. Brady’s injury designation stems from...
NFL
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Cowboys Have Notable Addition To Thursday Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys already listed a handful of key players on their initial injury report this week, and unfortunately, it appears the hits keep on coming. On Wednesday, cornerback Trevon Diggs, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and defensive end Randy Gregory were listed on Dallas’ injury report. Roughly 24 hours later, the Cowboys added left tackle Tyron Smith to that list.
NFL
FanSided

NFL insider touts potential trade between Panthers and the Chiefs

ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler touted the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs as potential trade partners before the 2021 deadline. The Carolina Panthers are clearly willing to do whatever it takes from a personnel standpoint in pursuit of putting together a competitive roster. General manager Scott Fitterer‘s aggressiveness in the trade market has been notable since his arrival from the Seattle Seahawks, with the likes of cornerback duo C.J. Henderson and All-Pro Stephon Gilmore joining the organization over the last month.
NFL
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts remaining games on ASU schedule

A week after Arizona State committed numerous false starts, illegal motions and other procedural mistakes that ultimately resulted in 16 penalties for just the third time this century in a 27-17 loss at BYU, it played what was easily its cleanest game of the season both in terms of penalties and overall performance. In a 35-13 victory over Colorado in Tempe on Sept. 25, the Sun Devil offense put up 439 yards while their defense held the Buffaloes to just 250 yards, including 67 through the air. Perhaps most importantly, though, ASU was penalized a much more respectable seven times in the game.
TEMPE, AZ
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy