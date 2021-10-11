Louisville ESPN FPI projections following week 6

Louisville remained nearly unchanged in the ESPN Football Power Index following its loss at Wake Forest. Louisville is ranked No. 56 in the Football Power Index from ESPN, with the Cardinals forecast to finish 6-6. It was a climb of six spots in the FPI for UofL from the week prior. The initial forecast for UofL was to win at least six games this season. After dipping to just a 28 percent chance of winning six games after week one, the ESPN FPI now gives UofL a 57.5 percent chance of going .500 in 2021.