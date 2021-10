Defense proved royalty for Blaine football on homecoming night Oct. 1, pitching a 10-0 shutout against Totino-Grace to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Bengals took the lead early, striking on a 14-yard touchdown pass from A.J. Kaul to Josh Reynolds less than four minutes into the action. It would prove to be all the scoring Blaine would need, but the Bengals added on a 34-yard field goal by Ryan Schweiger just before halftime to provide a two-possession cushion throughout the second half.

