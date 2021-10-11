CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essay Contest Open for Hispanic Heritage Month

By Joe Zlomek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN PA – The sixth annual Hispanic Heritage Month Writing Contest conducted by Central Cultural Latinos Unidos Inc., 301 King St., is now open to all Pottstown area students in grades 3-12. As contestants, they’re being asked to write an essay in either English or Spanish on the month’s 2021 theme: “Esperanza: The Journey of Your Past is the Hope for Your Future.” Essays must be submitted to Central Cultural Latinos Unidos by the close of business on April 15 (2022; Friday). Winners will be announced on Cinquo De Mayo (May 5, 2022).

IN THIS ARTICLE
