AMD & Nvidia GPU Prices Still Appear to Be Going Up

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s pretty much been a year now since the graphics card shortages began. So, happy anniversary I guess?… With GPUs in such short supply, however, this has, by proxy, seen a huge inflation in prices which hasn’t just been exploited by scalpers, but sadly by many mainstream retailers too! – While there were signs that things might have improved (in both respects) over the Summer, the bottom line is not the way that things panned out. Graphics cards are, and seemingly will continue to be, both in limited supply and priced way over their official MSRPs.

www.eteknix.com

