G2 Esports confirms team is benching & looking to trade Wunder, Rekkles, Mikyx, Grabbz & Nelson

The Play-in of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship has concluded, and subsequently, all four groups in the main event of the tournament have been fully seeded. LNG Esports was the first team from the Play-in to qualify for the group stage at Worlds 2021. As the #4 seed from China's League of Legends Professional League, LNG came into the Play-in as arguably the strongest team in either of the Play-in groups and lived up to the expectation. LNG ran rampant through Play-in Group A to a perfect 4-0 score and auto-qualified for the main stage, bypassing the Play-in knockout matches completely.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO