G2 Esports confirms team is benching & looking to trade Wunder, Rekkles, Mikyx, Grabbz & Nelson

By Nick Geracie
invenglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing the League of Legends World Championship for the first time in organizational history, G2 Esports has confirmed it is making sweeping changes to its League of Legends European Championship roster before the start of 2022. The announcement was made by G2 Esports owner Carlos "ocelote" Rodríguez Santiago in a video via his Twitter account, which stated that multiple members of the G2 squad were not only benched, but on the chopping block.

