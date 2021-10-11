CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Trends That Define the Spring 2022 Season

By Steff Yotka
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
As the industry snapped back to the usual fashion month rhythms, the collections that stood out after four weeks of runway shows had less to do with garments and more to do with new modes of presenting fashion. As per our seasonal recap, the shows that we will remember from spring 2022 are the lively experiments that redefined what a show could be, like Balenciaga’s The Simpsons episode, Balmain’s music festival, and Marni’s performance piece with an audience fully outfitted in upcycled Marni wares.

Footwear News

Megan Fox Brings Back the All-Leather Trend in See-Through Heels With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is revitalizing one of 2020’s biggest trends for fall. The “Transformers” actress joined her beau, Machine Gun Kelly, for a couple’s interview as part of their new GQ cover story. In the video shared to the publication’s Instagram, Fox opted for an effortless glam in a matching blue leather corseted tank top and pants set. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Fox’s case, a full set, too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Edges Up in a Leather Minidress, Crystal Tights & Stunning Platforms

Winnie Harlow ate and left no crumbs at “The Harder They Fall” premiere last night. Arriving on the red carpet in Los Angeles, the model opted for a head-to-toe Versace moment in all-black attire. Her look kicked off with a blazer-style minidress constructed from sleek leather and layered over crystal-embellished sheer tights. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Harlow’s case, a dress too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Embraces Neutrals in Shirtdress, Vest and Chunky Boots

Olivia Culpo is all smiles while wearing her latest look. The social media influencer appeared to be enjoying some time in the outdoors in a photoset posted to Instagram today. Culpo wore an outfit that featured a neutral-color palette of tan and white. She wore a tan sweater vest from The Frankie Shop with a white button-down shirt underneath. She accessorized the outfit with a matching Valentino bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) Shoe-wise, Culpo wore a pair of tall tan boots from Gia Borghini that perfectly matched the overall aesthetic. Culpo has a robust...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Walks in Style in Leather Pants & New Balance Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski put an edgy twist on her “cool mom” style in New York City today. While walking with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, the model wore a look that mixed contemporary and rock n’ roll aesthetics. Ratajkowski wore an olive green T-shirt with bright red lettering from the gym chain Gold’s Gym, featuring a rounded hem and cuffed sleeves. Her look gained a sleek edge from black leather trousers, which replaced more casual styles like jeans or joggers. Ratajkowski’s outfit was complete with a black nylon Prada baby bag, as well as sharp black sunglasses. Emily Ratajkowski walks with her son,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Channels Vintage Glamour in a Feathered Dress & Glittering Sandals on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought classic glamour to the BFI London Film Festival this evening. Walking the red carpet for the premiere of her film “The Lost Daughter,” the actress tapped her go-to brand, Gucci, in a statement dress. The silhouette had a touch of everything from padded shoulders to mesh overlays and feathered cuffs, all coated in an endless fishnet structure of crystal embellishments. Johnson complimented the design with dangling silver earrings from Messika Jewelry as well. As for footwear, the glittering elements continued with Johnson’s pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals. The tan silhouette featured a pointed-toe base and a double strap across the toe as well as around the ankle. Measuring just over 4 inches in height, the Montecarlo silhouette from the brand retails for over $1,200. As for the “50 Shades of Gray” star herself, the outfit tonight taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands. Check out the gallery to see more of Dakota Johnson’s red carpet style throughout the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Gucci Beauty Launches Its First Eyeshadow Palette

Just a month after introducing its new cushion foundation, Gucci Beauty has now unveiled its first-ever eyeshadow palette. Dubbed Palette Beauté Des Yeux Floral, the product comes with 12 satin, metallic and matte shades named after different flowers. Signature to Gucci Beauty’s style, each color is highly pigmented and buildable for creating diverse makeup looks.
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

