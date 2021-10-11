CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Throws again Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Coach Brian Flores is hopeful that Tagovailoa (ribs) will return to practice this week after he threw again Monday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. The Dolphins are hopeful that Tagovailoa will be back on the field as early as Week 6 against the Jaguars. The 2020 first-rounder resumed throwing early last week, and the team likely will have a better idea of his status based on his participation in practice ahead of Sunday's game in London.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Tua Tagovailoa's Projected Return To The Field Revealed

Tua Tagovailoa has been given the keys to the Miami Dolphins franchise and fans are excited to see where he goes. After a solid showing in his rookie season, there was hope that Tua could develop in his second season and turn the Dolphins into a playoff team. Unfortunately, in Week 2, Tua went down with a rib injury that threatened his availability throughout the season. Eventually, he was diagnosed with fractured ribs and he has been out of the lineup ever since.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa expected to return Week 6; Brian Flores doesn’t rule out possibility of major changes after loss to Colts

With how bad the Miami Dolphins offense looks with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, at least it appears starter Tua Tagovailoa will not have an extended stay on injured reserve. Tagovailoa is expected to return from his fractured ribs for the first game he’s eligible to come off the injured reserve list, Miami’s Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 17, according to ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jaguars#American Football#The Miami Herald
chatsports.com

SCHEFTER | Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa ‘likely’ to return October 17 vs Jaguars

When the Dolphins placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, the hope was that Miami’s young QB would be able to return in week six to face Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that remains the timetable, as he reported earlier today that...
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins Notebook: Tua Throwing, Eichenberg Thinks Right, Phillips, and More

A day after the Miami Dolphins played their second game without Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Brian Flores was asked for a progress report on his starting quarterback. This was the first time Flores addressed Tagovailoa's status since a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested that the quarterback was on track to come back in Week 6 after he becomes eligible to come off injured reserve.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return on October 17

The Dolphins initially downplayed Tua Tagovailoa‘s rib injury, creating the impression he was day-to-day. Then, on the sixth day, the Dolphins put him on injured reserve. He’s eligible to play again on October 17. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that, on that day, Tua “is expected to be ready to return.”
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Can Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa follow the footsteps of brother Tua Tagovailoa?

We’re barely two years removed from the #TankForTua movement, and already, another member of Tua’s family is nearing the NFL stage. Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa is too busy racking up stats to worry about the NFL Draft. But soon, it may be the next step for the rising quarterback. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins head coach shares encouraging injury update on Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins have had to go with former Florida and NC State quarterback Jacoby Brissett while Tua Tagovailoa has been nursing a rib injury suffered in the Sept. 19 game against Buffalo. However, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores shared an encouraging update on Monday. Tagovailoa was able to throw during...
NFL
Palm Beach Interactive

Tua Tagovailoa's progress encourages Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Dolphins coach Brian Flores sounded encouraged Monday about the chances Tua Tagovailoa will return from broken ribs to face the Jaguars on Sunday in London. "We'll see how it goes with Tua," Flores said. "But I would say he's doing everything —he's moving in the right direction, Tua, based on what I saw (Monday). And we're hopeful that he's ready to go this week in practice and this week for the game."
NFL
Yardbarker

Will Tua Tagovailoa be Back for Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons are off this week, but take on the Miami Dolphins on October 24th. The Dolphins are 1-4 heading into this week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they could get a big piece of their offense back this week. Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in...
NFL
247Sports

Time to Schein: Tua Tagovailoa Returns to Practice

Adam Schein discusses the Miami Dolphins designating Tua Tagovailoa to return after his injury and the pressure he faces getting back on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.
NFL
Palm Beach Interactive

Dolphins Injury Update: DeVante Parker, Xavien Howard, Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins practiced without two of their best players on Wednesday, only one day before the team travels to London. Wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring/shoulder) did not practice, after missing last Sunday's loss to Tampa. Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) did not practice, after struggling in coverage last...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy