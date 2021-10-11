Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Throws again Monday
Coach Brian Flores is hopeful that Tagovailoa (ribs) will return to practice this week after he threw again Monday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. The Dolphins are hopeful that Tagovailoa will be back on the field as early as Week 6 against the Jaguars. The 2020 first-rounder resumed throwing early last week, and the team likely will have a better idea of his status based on his participation in practice ahead of Sunday's game in London.www.cbssports.com
