CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Former Mount de Sales Academy teacher Pat Bettridge watched in awe as one of the students she taught years ago launched into space aboard Wednesday’s Blue Origin flight. “She did it and I am so happy for her,” said Bettridge. The company’s vice president of mission and flight operations, Audrey Powers, flew alongside the famous “Star Trek” actor William Shatner and two other crew members. Powers sat in Mrs. Bettridge’s English classes back in the early 1990s at the Catonsville school. And Bettridge said she remembers her very fondly. “She was an outstanding intellect, as a student as an athlete,”...

CATONSVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO