Psych 3: This Is Gus: Release Date, Cast And More

"Psych" may have debuted 15 years ago and ended its initial run back in 2014, but the show remains incredibly popular. The misadventures of Shawn and Gus continue to charm and, luckily, that charm has been enough to warrant a continuation. And two movies weren't enough. Good news, pineapple lovers, as a third movie is on the way, and it will be here in a matter of weeks. We're here to give you all of the need-to-know information so you can be ready for the movie when the time comes.