CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, OH

County's largest agency hikes some caseworkers’ pay 25% to address staffing 'emergency'

By Bill Cieslewicz
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton County's largest government agency is hiking pay up to 25% in some cases to address a critical staffing need. The impacts of the pandemic include a nationwide employee shortage across many occupations, including at the Hamilton County Job and Family Services. This is adversely impacting Children’s Services front-line caseworkers, whose primary job is to assess and ensure child safety. The agency is not getting enough new applicants for these positions. As a result, caseworkers are facing especially high caseloads, leading to further departures.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
Hamilton County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caseworkers#Government Agency#Fairs#Advertising#Family Services#Children S Services#Jfs
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy