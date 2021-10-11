CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys' Elliott explains brief scare from pylon hit: 'Maybe they should find a new spot for it'

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVpqs_0cNvdBt700

In a game that was largely sold as the anniversary of a devastating injury and saw multiple Giants players lost over the course of four quarters in Arlington, Cowboys fans found their hearts lodged firmly in their throats once again when one of their superstars was sprawled out in pain on the AT&T Stadium turf.

The moment came roughly halfway through the third quarter at the end of a seven-yard run. Elliott was pushed out of bounds and landed on the line-to-gain pylon. But then he didn’t get up.

The two-time rushing champ limped away, wincing and reaching for his back. Thankfully, though, his absence was short-lived. Three plays later, Elliott’s 4-yard touchdown catch extended the Dallas lead to 24-13.

As if to prove he was fine, Elliott went into the end zone with demonstrable style.

“I think it was the high-stepping, right? He was high-stepping in on that one,” quarterback Dak Prescott emphasized. “Just a tough guy. I’ve said time and time again, he’s going to do whatever it takes for this offense to be successful for this team to win. And right there, obviously being in some pain, making sure he was okay, and once he realized he was fine, he’s going to put himself back in there to try and get a touchdown, to try to help this team whether it’s his ball or not. It just ended up going to him on that play. He’s just a special player, and he means a lot to this offense as a leader and obviously just as a runner.”

After the 44-20 victory, Elliott explained the freak (and luckily minor) injury.

“Yeah, I fell on the pylon. That thing is kind of hard. Maybe they should find a new spot for it,” he laughed to reporters following the win. “I think it is foamy, but it’s hard. It’s hard. The bottom- the base of it- is hard, too. No, it’s definitely not soft.”

The ubiquitous orange pylons may look like they’re made out of Nerf material, but thanks to the expensive camera gear now housed inside for TV purposes, they’re surprisingly hard. And it hurt to land on top of one, Elliott said.

“It did! Yeah, it definitely hurt. Normally, I get up and at least get off the field. But right there, I had to chill out a little bit. It kind of just stabbed me. Lost my wind.”

It was one of the few setbacks the Cowboys’ run game encountered on Sunday. Elliott and backfieldmate Tony Pollard combined for 185 ground yards. Add in a few runs by Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Cedrick Wilson, and the team rolled to 201 rushing yards.

The effort was even more impressive given that the Cowboys felt their rivals in blue had set out to specifically stop the rushing attack.

“They came with a pretty heavy run defense emphasis today,” head coach Mike McCarthy explained in his postgame press conference. “When you run the ball and you’re in a run/pass mode, that’s one way. But when you run the ball and they know you’re going to run it, and you have success, that’s what we’re looking for. I really like the fact we ran into some tilted defenses and ran it well, ran it physical. I just think it speaks to the confidence of the run-blocking unit as a whole, and to the running of both Zeke and Tony. We need to continue to go that way. As much as we can play run-to-pass, I don’t know exactly what the numbers were, but I know we were over 300 and over 100-plus rushing, so those are good numbers.”

Actually, it was two hundred-plus yards on the ground, and over three hundred in the air. Those are very good numbers indeed. Sunday marked the first time the Cowboys have reached both plateaus in the same game since 1983.

Looking just at the box score, then, it might be surprising to learn that Elliott and the Cowboys weren’t even particularly pleased with their overall level of play.

“Yeah, we didn’t play that well,” Elliott said. “We had some turnovers early. We turned the ball over in the red zone; that can’t happen at all. We got the job done, but we’ve definitely got to focus on playing a complete game. I said last week that’s our next step as a team: playing a complete game and dominating a team from the first to the fourth quarter. So we’ve got some work to do.”

Fortunately for Dallas, that work will include a full-strength Elliott, even after his close encounter with a shockingly stout piece of field equipment.

He said after the game that his back was still smarting from the blow.

“Oh no, I feel it.”

Dinged or not, the league’s third-highest-ranked rusher is expected to be ready to take on the Patriots in Foxborough next Sunday, says McCarthy.

“I don’t have any high concern for Zeke or any of our guys right now.”

Elliott famously spent his offseason juking trash cans during private summer workouts. But suddenly, the team might need to add pylon-dodging to its list of drills for the upcoming week of practice.

Gallery

70+ best pics from Cowboys' 44-20 dismantling of New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d874R_0cNvdBt700

List

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Biadasz at the center of controversy

Name a weak spot on this Dallas Cowboys offense. Come on I dare you. Outside of the center position, I’m not sure if anything the Cowboys have resembles anything close to a weakness. Such is the nature of what many consider to be the NFL’s top offense. Even with the...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Telling Comment On Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was awfully impressive in the Dallas Cowboys’ home opener on Monday night, completing 21-of-26 pass attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns. While covering the Cowboy-Eagles game for ESPN’s alternate broadcast, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning made an interesting comment about the season that Prescott is putting together. Manning made it known that he believes Prescott belongs in the MVP conversation through the first three weeks of the season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
The Spun

Jerry Jones Admits Cowboys Were Eyeing Another Coach

The Dallas Cowboys hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to lead their franchise heading into the 2020 season. While the 2020 season was a disappointment – thanks mostly to the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott – things are looking better in 2021. The Cowboys are off to a 2-1 start, with the loss coming on the road to the defending Super Bowl champions.
NFL
On3.com

Jaylon Smith leaves unusual parting statement for Dallas Cowboys

Jaylon Smith was surprisingly released on Tuesday, but the now former Dallas Cowboys linebacker was far from bitter on his way out. According to Michael Gelkhen who covers the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News, Smith gave defensive coordinator Dan Quinn a statement to read to the defense. “It just...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys lineman hospitalized, to miss Sunday's game

The Dallas Cowboys will be without another offensive lineman on Sunday when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Friday that Ty Nsekhe was hospitalized due to a heat-related illness on Thursday. Nsekhe will not play on Sunday. “Ty Nsekhe spent Thursday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Giants#Pylon#American Football#Nerf
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith New Salary With Packers: $770,000

After the surprising news that linebacker Jaylon Smith would be cut, questions began to swirl as to why the Dallas Cowboys would part ways with one of its once-promising future stars. We now have one answer: Early Thursday morning, Smith finalized his new deal - a one-year contract - with...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
NFL
247Sports

Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys owner says Trevon Diggs has 'outstanding instincts'

Trevon Diggs is just three games into his second season in the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys cornerback is solidifying himself as an elite defensive back this year, recording an interception in each of his first three games. On 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones raved about what Diggs brings to the defense.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant’s Tweet About Jason Garrett Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants met in The Star on Sunday afternoon for one of their two annual rivalry games. Unfortunately for the latter, the contest didn’t go according to plan in the first quarter. The Giants labored to get any momentum on offense at the beginning...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dak Prescott is setting the wrong kind of NFL record for Dallas Cowboys | Opinion

The Pro Football Hall of Fame routinely collects various items for display, and what needs to be included now is a bronze die cast of Dak Prescott’s right arm. From the shoulder down to the fingernails, the whole thing needs to be on display in Canton. Maybe for study at Johns Hopkins med school, too.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys activate player off Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys are activating receiver Malik Turner from the injured reserve list. Turner started the season on IR with a foot injury but was able to return to practice this week. Turner started his career as an undrafted rookie free agent pickup by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. He...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Randy Moss has message for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Randy Moss has some advice for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moss is one of the analysts who appear on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. The crew was discussing the Cowboys-Chargers game from Week 2, which led to Moss’ advice. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said he felt...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Cowboys Decision To Release Jaylon Smith

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced the shocking release of star linebacker Jaylon Smith. While on the surface this decision doesn’t seem to make much sense, follow-up reports have started to shed some light on the reasoning behind this move. The Cowboys are still on the hook for the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jaylon Smith addresses reason Cowboys cut him

In a somewhat surprising move earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith — a 2016 second-round pick out of Notre Dame and one-time Pro Bowler. The reason why Dallas cut Smith quickly became evident, however. Despite owing him $7.2 million, the Cowboys made the decision based on...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy