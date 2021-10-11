CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Louisville City FC names head coach

By Jason Thomas
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville City FC and Danny Cruz have agreed to a new multi-year contract establishing Cruz as the club’s permanent head coach. On interim duty since late April, the 31-year-old has Lou City atop the USL Championship’s Central Division standings at 16-5-7 on the season, a Louisville City news release stated. Four games remain before a playoff push with Cruz’s goal squarely on adding to LouCity’s 2017 and 2018 league titles.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS11

Racing Louisville FC game scheduled for Friday postponed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Racing Louisville FC game against Gotham FC scheduled for Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium has been postponed. Other National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) games set for this weekend have also been canceled. The games were canceled in light of sexual assault allegations made against Paul...
LOUISVILLE, KY
1017theteam.com

United face tough road test against Louisville City FC

As little as one month ago, New Mexico United looked like they would be left out of the playoff race. Since the start of September, though, they’ve won four of five and have forced the door into the postseason open again. They’re arguably playing their best football of the year and have a chance to show more growth against one of the most successful clubs in the history of the USL.
NFL
gomocs.com

Mocs Head to Louisville for Cross Country Classic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Louisville Saturday morning for the 20th annual Louisville Cross Country Classic at the E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park. "Louisville is probably the favorite race of the season for many of our kids," Meyer said. "It is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
vegasnews.com

Lights FC Head Coach to be Inducted Into National Soccer Hall of Fame

Starting tomorrow, Las Vegas Lights FC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo will now be able to add another accomplishment to his career: Hall of Famer. Cherundolo, 43, is receiving this stellar honor to culminate his playing career that featured….:. Representing the U.S. on three World Cup rosterS (2002, 2006 & 2010)...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Nevada State
bigdsoccer.com

Threading the Needle: FC Dallas’ Next Head Coach

Two weeks ago, FC Dallas made a big change, firing Luchi Gonzalez and promoting Marco Ferruzzi to interim head coach. The decision was couched in terms of a lack of progress this season and a need to shore up the defense in a late push to make the playoffs. Unfortunately,...
MLS
k105.com

Sarah Kelley named Grayson County MS Volleyball Head Coach

Grayson County Middle School has named Sarah Kelley as the next head coach of their volleyball program. Kelley has been involved in volleyball since she was in 3rd Grade. After her school career in the sport, she has continued to play in co-ed leagues. Her coaching career has been spent...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Cincinnati Herald

FC Cincinnati announces Departure of head coach Jaap Stam

U-19 coach Tyrone Marshal named interim head coach. FC Cincinnati has relieved head coach Jaap Stam of his duties, effective immediately, the club announced September 27. Tyrone Marshall, currently the head coach of FC Cincinnati’s U-19 squad and future U-23 team, will assume the duties of head coach on an interim basis, and the search for a new head coach is already underway.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Cruz
Person
James
Person
John Hackworth
chatsports.com

G-League schedule released, and a new head coach for Windy City Bulls

It isn’t just the Chicago Bulls main team that is making moves this offseason, as their G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, are undergoing some changes too. Earlier this week, the team announced that they have hired former WCB assistant and current Player Development Coach Henry Domercant as their new head coach. The previous head coach, Damian Cotter, joined Billy Donovan’s staff last season after Windy City opted out of the 2020-21 G-League bubble.
NBA
nccourage.com

Match Recap: Courage Best Racing Louisville FC, 3-1

CARY, NC (October 6, 2021) — The North Carolina Courage defeated Racing Louisville FC for the third time this season on Wednesday night, relying on individual goals from Lynn Williams, Amy Rodriguez, and Debinha to earn the result and subsequent three points. Savannah McCaskill scored the lone goal for the visiting side. The match marked Denise O’Sullivan’s 100th NWSL game, and also saw Lynn Williams tie Sam Kerr’s record for most career NWSL regular-season shots with 410.
CARY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville City Fc#Coaching#Expected Goals#Las Vegas#Central Division
city-countyobserver.com

Dustin Bredemeier Named UE Head Diving Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Dustin Bredemeier has been appointed Head Diving Coach for the University of Evansville Swimming and Diving Program, Head Coach Stu Wilson announced. “I would like to thank Stu Wilson and the UE Athletic Department for the opportunity to once again be part of the UE Swimming and Diving family,” Bredemeier said. “I am excited for the continued growth of a strong diving program through core team values, personal connections, and excellent foundations with the UE divers.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Taylor named Coastal Alabama Eagles Head Men’s Basketball Coach

MONROEVILLE, Ala. - Some of the best coaches in Coastal Alabama Community College history have been men and women who understood that game preparation and execution is only a part of what makes student athletes successful. They need support and inspiration as much as calisthenics and instruction. Coach Chuck Taylor...
ALABAMA STATE
tucson.com

Interim no more: FC Tucson names Jon Pearlman as coach

FC Tucson looked far and wide to find its new head coach. The club found him in Tucson. And on the Men in Black’s bench, no less. Interim coach Jon Pearlman will lead the team through the 2022 season, the club announced Thursday afternoon. Pearlman has been coaching the team since June 30, when John Galas was fired. FC Tucson is 7-5-3 since, vaulting from 11th place and firmly into the USL League One playoff picture.
TUCSON, AZ
washingtonspirit.com

Spirit Return to Audi Field in Pivotal Match Against Racing Louisville FC

Washington, D.C. (10/09/2021) – The Washington Spirit face Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Audi Field. The match will be broadcast on Paramount+ for fans in the United States and on Twitch for international viewers. The Spirit. For the Washington Spirit, this match has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Everything UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall said after win over Louisville

“I don't know if I have the appropriate thoughts or words, but I'm grateful and thankful to be the coach at UVA. I'm thankful that our players allow me to coach and that they try hard and that it matters to them. 30 to 13 was where we were and credit Louisville and Coach Satterfield and their staff, it was a remarkable turn of events by them in the third quarter and they took over the game but to Brennan's (Armstrong) credit and our team's credit, they just kept chipping, climbing, and fighting and coming back and they're really resilient. We did prepare starting on Monday for this game to be the equivalent of a 15-round fight with the referee holding both hands and right at the end, someone's hand is going up and sure enough, that's exactly how it turned out and a few inches again, determines huge implications. It's ACC football and for Brennan (Armstrong) to come back from the third quarter he had, that's hard to do in the game, especially when you're on the road and I was really proud of him.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Newport Plain Talk

Brooks resigns, Lowe named interim head coach of Eagles

The Cosby High Eagles boys’ basketball program will have new leadership for the 2021-22 campaign. Eagles’ head coach Kurt Brooks resigned from the program. The move comes a little over a month before the season tips off in November. With Brooks stepping down, longtime Cosby assistant and current coach of...
COSBY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy