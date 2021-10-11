Louisville City FC names head coach

“I don't know if I have the appropriate thoughts or words, but I'm grateful and thankful to be the coach at UVA. I'm thankful that our players allow me to coach and that they try hard and that it matters to them. 30 to 13 was where we were and credit Louisville and Coach Satterfield and their staff, it was a remarkable turn of events by them in the third quarter and they took over the game but to Brennan's (Armstrong) credit and our team's credit, they just kept chipping, climbing, and fighting and coming back and they're really resilient. We did prepare starting on Monday for this game to be the equivalent of a 15-round fight with the referee holding both hands and right at the end, someone's hand is going up and sure enough, that's exactly how it turned out and a few inches again, determines huge implications. It's ACC football and for Brennan (Armstrong) to come back from the third quarter he had, that's hard to do in the game, especially when you're on the road and I was really proud of him.”

