Charges pending in fatal Highway 101 collision, report says

BEAUFORT — Charges are still pending in the case of a traffic collision Sept. 23 on Highway 101 which resulted in the death of a Beaufort man. The collision occurred at about 9:19 p.m. Sept. 23 on Highway 101 near the intersection of Lake Road. While the News-Times previously reported there was one vehicle involved in the accident, N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. Alicia Elson reportedtwo vehicles were involved.