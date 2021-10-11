Awwdorable Meerkat Pup Trio Born At Dubbo Zoo (Video)

Up until I met my wife I considered myself a dog person. When she and I met, I also met her cat Camu and shortly after we all moved in together, I realized that I was more of a cat person. Cats are super low maintenance, the two we have can graze on a bowl of food for about 4 days and all they want to do is snuggle. They also have hilarious personalities. When we got our retriever mix Zoe and started to get to know her, everything I’ve ever known about dogs prior to cats came back to me. Dogs can have the silliest personalities and I swear they know how funny they’re being just from our reaction. Check out these videos of pups being ridiculous, including a bonus video of a very anxious toad.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO