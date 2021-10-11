Awwdorable Meerkat Pup Trio Born At Dubbo Zoo (Video)
"Keepers at Taronga Western Plains Zoo are delighted by the birth of three Meerkat pups on 16 August 2021 to parents Midra and Howell. This is the second litter for Midra and Howell, having welcomed five pups in late November 2020. This new litter comprises of one male and two females. The pups are yet to be named and have recently emerged from their den. 'The pups generally stay in the den for the first couple of weeks of life until they open their eyes and get stronger,' said Meerkat Keeper, Karen James." Via YouTube.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0