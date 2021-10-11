CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awwdorable Meerkat Pup Trio Born At Dubbo Zoo (Video)

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Keepers at Taronga Western Plains Zoo are delighted by the birth of three Meerkat pups on 16 August 2021 to parents Midra and Howell. This is the second litter for Midra and Howell, having welcomed five pups in late November 2020. This new litter comprises of one male and two females. The pups are yet to be named and have recently emerged from their den. 'The pups generally stay in the den for the first couple of weeks of life until they open their eyes and get stronger,' said Meerkat Keeper, Karen James." Via YouTube.

Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
