Reed Smith partner Peter Kennedy likes to say that decisions regarding attorney client privilege have “a short fuse and a long tail.” In other words, decisions that lawyers make very quickly have long-term consequences that might not be felt for a long time. But the basics of all decisions regarding privilege boil to these three basic elements: (1) A communications between a client and their attorney, (2) made in confidence and (3) for the purpose of obtaining providing legal advice.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO