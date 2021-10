A careful reader of the Dr. A. v. Hochul post—especially one who has been reading various other recent posts on how pseudonymous litigation is usually not allowed—might have asked: What's with Dr. A, as well as Nurse D., Therapist I., Technologist P., and Physician Liaison X? How do they get to litigate pseudonymously? Though the court noted that defendants didn't oppose the motion for pseudonymity, pseudonymity is generally frowned on even when the opposing party agrees; pseudonymity interferes with the public's right to access information about a case, and not just the opposing party's rights.

