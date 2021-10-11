CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singled Out: The County Well's Drink More

Cover picture for the articleThe County Well recently released their new album "Drink More" and to celebrate we asked Don Zimmer to tell us about the title track to the record. Here is the story:. A while back I spent some time learning about Woody Guthrie and his songwriting. He wrote a lot, hundreds of songs of all kinds-country, folk, children's and ballads. Many of them were not very complicated. I read about what inspired him to write. He said that instead of waiting for inspiration to come, he went out to find songs. To be open to them, to go looking for them, instead of standing by while they come to you.

