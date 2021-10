On Feedback today, I spoke about the tragic (and completely avoidable) story of the death of Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year old stay-at-home mom from Washington who was pressured into getting the Covid vaccine (experimental injection) because she wanted to be a volunteer in her daughter’s classroom. Shortly after she received the shot, she was treated in the ER at UW Medical Center and was diagnosed with vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT.) She was sent home after experiencing severe symptoms. Shortly thereafter, she lost consciousness, was rushed to the ER and died.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO