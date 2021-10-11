LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fighter jet team will be performing at The Great Colorado Air Show this weekend in northern Colorado. Prior to their performances on Saturday and Sunday, there may be some practice flights flown but there is no public schedule for when that might happen. (credit: The Great Colorado Air Show) This will be the first time the Blue Angels have performed in northern Colorado since 2002. The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will also be performing at the show. The event is sold out and there will be road closures in place in Loveland around Northern Colorado Regional Airport. The Blue Angels flew high over the Grand Junction Air Show in 2019.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO