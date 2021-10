BOSTON (CBS) — In terms of winning championships, future Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis had exactly one successful season in his NFL career. Revis appeared on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, Channing Crowder and Jared Odrick and spoke about his time in New England. After speaking negatively about the tension within the walls of Gillette Stadium, Revis was asked directly if he enjoyed his one season playing in New England.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO