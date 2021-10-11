A New Club Sport is Making Waves at SUU

Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in all of America with hundreds of high schools and universities all over the country having some sort of team. According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, men’s lacrosse numbers grew from 139 teams in 2003 to 380 in 2018. Some schools though, like Southern Utah University, don’t have a school-sanctioned team, so students would need to create a club if they want to continue to play the sport after high school. Thanks to team coach and club president Kieran Richards, that is finally a reality.