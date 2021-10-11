CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

OU Health Announces Executive Nursing Leadership Role

oknursingtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Trueblood, M.S., R.N., NE-BC, has been named Chief Nursing Officer for OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center. Trueblood, who will begin her new position on September 20, comes to OU Health from the University of Missouri Health Care System, where she served as Director of Nursing Professional Practice, Staffing Support Services and the Patient Logistics Center.

oknursingtimes.com

manninglive.com

McLeod Health Announces New Rural Health CMO Role for Dr. Catherine E. Rabon

McLeod Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine E. Rabon, MD, FHM, currently Chief Medical Officer of McLeod Health Clarendon, to the position of Chief Medical Officer for McLeod Health Inland Rural Hospitals effective October 01, 2021. In this expanded role, Dr. Rabon is responsible for enhancing relationships and communications with medical staff and engaging and problem solving with physicians at McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Clarendon, and McLeod Health Dillon. She will prioritize and is committed to excellence in physician education, peer review and quality assurance systems at each of these facilities to fulfill the goals of McLeod Health.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
oknursingtimes.com

START YOUR NURSING JOURNEY WITH OU HEALTH!

We have innovative RN opportunities created by nurses, for nurses!. · Receive higher hourly rate in lieu of receiving benefits (unless required by law) · Preference to candidates able to work 36 hours/week. · Work primarily within a specific unit and float to other areas based on competencies. Weekend Positions.
TRAVEL
swiowanewssource.com

Bireline Named Outstanding Nurse Executive

ATLANTIC- The Iowa Organization for Nursing Leadership (IONL) named Cass Health Chief Nursing Officer Amanda Bireline as the 2021 Outstanding Nurse Executive. “I am grateful for and humbled by this recognition. Never could I claim success alone, though. This award belongs as much to our Cass Health team as it belongs to me. I am forever grateful to the people who have put a little faith in me along the way and allowed me to join them in their journey to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Bireline.
SCIENCE
WilmingtonBiz

Health Care Heroes: Health Care Executive

Honors an individual whose job performance is considered exemplary by people within their organizations, peers and community members. What the nominator said: Zane Bennett was recently promoted to director of business development for Life Care Services. Bennett previously served as Plantation Village’s executive director for seven years and throughout the pandemic. “Plantation Village, a nonprofit Life Plan Community in Porters Neck (managed by Life Care Services (LCS)), is a case study on how to implement a COVID-19 emergency response campaign for a vulnerable population to ensure their health and well-being. When COVID-19 hit in early 2020, Plantation Village did not hesitate to spring into action to ensure the safety of its 300 residents ranging in ages from 62 to 100, its 150-member staff and family members. Thanks to leadership’s proactive response, there have been only two incidents of COVID among residents – each resident was vaccinated, had mild cases in August 2021 and are now fully recovered. … In January and February 2021, Plantation Village hosted on-site vaccination clinics in partnership with Walgreens. The community is working with Walgreens to host an on-site booster vaccine clinic as soon as it’s available. LCS introduced Eversafe 360, a new standard that raises the bar for overall safety for residents and staff.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The Press

Synergy Health Partners Announces Daniel G. Siegel as Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Health Partners, a hospital services company that improves patient access to care with custom hospital physician staffing and management programs, today announced that Daniel G. Siegel, has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Siegel will lead the company in its focused strategy of serving the needs of hospitals for surgery, on-call, and emergency care.
HEALTH
myradioworks.net

Minnesota West announces nursing partnership

Minnesota West Community & Technical College has announced a new partnership with the Springfield Medical Center. The college has been offering a nursing assistant class within the area for number of years, and community support from The Maples at St. John’s has provided students with a valuable clinical experience and application. The college will now be utilizing a large area of the basement level including a space for hands-on -- or lab -- learning, a classroom and office space.
MINNESOTA STATE
oknursingtimes.com

Presbyterian Health Foundation Announces Gift to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health

In a response aimed toward addressing needs of especially vulnerable patient populations, Presbyterian Health Foundation has donated $100,000 to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health. Specifically, these funds will elevate the care of patients being treated for childhood cancers at the Jimmy Everest Center, and patients receiving care at Children’s Heart Center, both services of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.
CHARITIES
WHNT-TV

Jackson County Health Care Authority completes merger with Huntsville Hospital Health System

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A northeast Alabama regional hospital system has completed its merger with the Huntsville Hospital Health System. Wednesday, the Jackson County Health Care Authority, parent organization of three healthcare facilities, announced the Huntsville Hospital Health System will begin operating the facilities under a 40-year lease. The lease,...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
stthomas.edu

Law Alumni Receive Honors, Take on Leadership Roles

Several St. Thomas School of Law graduates have recently been recognized with local and national awards, and one has been elected to lead as president of their professional organization. Congratulations to the following alumni:. Emily Gullickson ’13 J.D. 2021 Leader of the Year, Arizona Capitol Times. Emily Gullickson has been...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

MHSC Executive Leadership team asks community to help fight COVID-19

Daily, our staff, your friends and family members, are treating patients with COVID-19. It is a battle. We need your help. The Delta variant is two times more contagious than previous variants and results in more severe illness and hospitalizations. The patients admitted to our hospital with COVID-19 are the youngest and the sickest we have seen during the pandemic. It is heartbreaking, frustrating, and exhausting. It is also preventable. Talk to your doctor and learn about the vaccine and help us, but more importantly, help yourself and get vaccinated.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
scotteblog.com

Leadership Howard County announces Leadership Premier class of 2022

Leadership Howard County, which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, accepted 40 professionals from Howard County businesses and nonprofits into the Leadership Premier program’s class of 2022. Leadership Premier is an exploration of the Howard County community, during which participants meet with Howard County businesses and local leaders and learn about issues in the county.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
secondwavemedia.com

Leadership training program launched for nonprofit executives

There’s a trait for-profit and nonprofit leaders share: At some point in their careers, both can stand to sharpen their administrative skills. But for a variety of reasons, it’s not always easy for Lakeshore nonprofit executives to gain new leadership insights. LEAD 24/7 can help them clear that hurdle. The...
CHARITIES
WTAJ

Dept. of Health announces public comment period for proposed nursing home regulations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided an update recently on the second package of proposed nursing home regulations that includes updates to align with federal regulations, and addresses new construction, alterations, and renovations of skilled nursing facilities. This package of proposed regulations was published in the Pennsylvania BulletinOpens In A New Window on Oct. 9. At that time, a 30-day public comment period started.
HARRISBURG, PA
Orlando Sentinel

Florida nursing schools need more funding, faculty to prevent 59,100 nurse shortfall: report

Florida could face a shortfall of 59,100 nurses by 2035, according to a projection using data from before the pandemic. Commissioned by the Florida Hospital Association and the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, the report found that Florida’s aging population and expected growth will worsen the already-existing demand for new nurses. The report, done by market analysis group IHS Markit, ...
FLORIDA STATE
austincountynewsonline.com

Chaos In Texas As Employees Fired For Refusing To Get Vaxxed Demand Their Jobs Back

Things are getting very confusing in Texas. Shortly after governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning the vaccine mandates by any employer, which in turn was followed by several prominent Texas corporations – such as IBM, American Air, Southwest – saying they would snub the EO and back Biden on shots, we’ve reach a point where some employers side with the governor, others side with the president, meanwhile employees have no idea what they have to do (or not do), while yet another group of (former) employees that was fired for refusing to comply with the mandates is now trying to get their jobs back.
TEXAS STATE

