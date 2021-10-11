Wisconsin football: Chez Mellusi, Braelon Allen take over at RB after Jalen Berger's dismissal

The mysterious story of running back Jalen Berger’s time at Wisconsin reached a conclusion when the program announced his dismissal Sunday. The news came one day after Berger watched from the sideline as Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen ran with intensity during the Badgers’ 24-0 victory over Illinois. The run-game seemed revived against the Illini, as the offensive line had its best performance of the year. Mellusi and Allen both gained well over 100 yards as the Badgers cranked out 391 yards on the ground and 30 first downs.