Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Thursday's practice. Frost gave insight on the execution needed for Nebraska to play well. "We need to do everything well," Frost said. "The run game is probably the key to this game. They want to run it we want to run it they want to stop it we want to stop it. The team that gets behind has to throw probably in a good spot so we have to do everything we can up front on offense and defense."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO