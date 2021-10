Blood clots can seem like silent killers—you may not know you have one until it's too late. What are they anyway? Well, you know how if you scrape your leg, the blood seems out a bit but then eventually stops. That's clotting. When clots don't fall apart, they can be dangerous, clogging the blood vessels in any part of your body. Read on to hear about the 7 symptoms of a blood clot—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO