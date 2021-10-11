CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

MNF Preview: Prop to Go Under

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmory Hunt gives his favorite player prop to go under in Monday night's game between the Colts and Ravens.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnf#Prop#Colts#Emory#American Football
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Lost On National Television Last Night

With Steve Sarkisian watching from the sideline, and a national television audience tuned in, five-star quarterback Arch Manning couldn’t lead Isidore Newman to a win over St. Charles Catholic on Thursday night. Heading into Thursday night’s marquee, nationally-televised game Arch had led Isidore Newman to four straight wins, each by...
HIGH SCHOOL
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton Vaccination News

Former NFL signal-caller Cam Newton seemed to have legitimately lost the New England Patriots quarterback battle to rookie Mac Jones this past summer, but his vaccination status may have played a role in the team’s decision to cut him entirely. Well, it looks like he’s reversed course on how he...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Gave Julian Edelman Permission To Mother-Bleep The Patriots As A Media Member

BOSTON (CBS) — From Tedy Bruschi to Willie McGinest, from Rodney Harrison to Randy Moss and Rob Ninkovich, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has seen many of his former players make the transition into the football media after their playing days. Julian Edelman is merely the latest. The 35-year-old had to retire after last season, and he quickly got himself a job as an analyst on “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+. In an interview on the podcast “Pardon My Take,” Edelman shared that he was a little apprehensive about sharing this news with his former boss. But as it turns out, Bill...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade Allen Robinson in these polarizing deals

This season has become a pleasant surprise for Chicago Bears fans. There probably weren’t many people projecting the Bears to be in playoff positioning after five weeks, but Chicago is currently the no. 6 seed in the NFC. One of the biggest reasons for that success has come due to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele’s Tweet About Tom Brady ‘Trade’ Going Viral

We know that Tom Brady like to have fun with people on his Twitter account. It is clear that his wife Gisele Bundchen does on hers as well. This afternoon, a tweet popped up on Brady’s account saying that the quarterback “missed the fall” this year. That’s when Gisele decided to try and raise Buccaneers’ fans blood pressure.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Brutal Christian McCaffrey News

When Christian McCaffrey went down with a hamstring injury in Week 3, the Carolina Panthers didn’t place their star back on the injured reserve. It was an optimistic move by the organization. Unfortunately, McCaffrey’s recovery is taking longer than expected. The Panthers placed McCaffrey, who’s missed two straight games with...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy