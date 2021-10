The cost has jumped a record-breaking 28 percent in just the last year alone. Inflation typically accounts for the changes in prices you notice on your favorite foods at the grocery store, but some items are reaching new heights in terms of price, and bacon is at the top of the list. According to CNN, the cost of the savory meat increased 28 percent in the last 12 months alone, per inflation-adjusted Consumer Price Index data. As for why the prices jumped so high? It's due to supply chain problems and inflation since the start of the pandemic and company leaders in the industry controlling market share.

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO