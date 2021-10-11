CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brent crude nears $85 as global energy crisis worsens

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices extended Friday's rally into Monday, with the US benchmark topping $81 and trading just shy of $82 a barrel as Europe and Asia continue to struggle to secure energy supply for the winter. As of 8:21am EDT on Monday, the front-month WTI Crude contract traded at $81.75, up...

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels. Analyst expectations for the...
Is The U.S. Still A Swing Producer Of Oil?

Less than two years ago, the U.S. was the new major swing producer in global oil markets, but the pandemic has upended its status. Despite rising costs and the increasing influence of OPEC+ producers, the United States remains a country with the substantial potential to return to swing-producer status. Less...
Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery, says IEA

LONDON – A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) and could stoke inflation and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently,...
Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
OPEC predicts this year's global oil demand will make up 65% of loss in 2020

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Global oil demand is expected to make a significant recovery, reaching 96.7 million barrels per day (mb/d) and recovering 65% of demand lost in 2020, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) of...
EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
